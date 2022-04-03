Kenya''s Jeptum breaks women''s record at Paris marathon

Left Menu

Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the mens race on Sunday. The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon winner pulled away in the 28th kilometer to run a personal best and break the course record of 22055 set by Purity Rionoripo of Kenya in 2017.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 17:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men's race on Sunday. Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon winner pulled away in the 28th kilometer to run a personal best and break the course record of 2:20:55 set by Purity Rionoripo of Kenya in 2017. Fantu Jimma of Ethiopia was second, more than three minutes behind Jeptum. Her compatriot Besu Sado, a former 1,500-meter runner, completed the podium.

American runner Lindsay Flanagan, who was seventh in the 2019 Chicago marathon, finished 10th in 2:26:54, a personal best. In the men's race, Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07. Frenchman Morhad Amdouni, the 2018 European champion in the 10,000 meters, took third place in 2:05:22 to break the French record set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in 2003. The fastest man in the field, Asefa Mengstu of Ethiopia, finished 10th, more than three minutes behind Gelmisa. Swiss runner Julien Wanders, the European record holder for the half marathon, was 18th in his marathon debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

