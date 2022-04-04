Left Menu

We played a lot of loose shots, says Bangladesh skipper after SA win Test match

After facing a massive 220-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series here at Kingsmead on Monday, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said that the next match will be a great opportunity for new players to show their talent.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:09 IST
We played a lot of loose shots, says Bangladesh skipper after SA win Test match
Team Bangladesh (Photo/BCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

After facing a massive 220-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series here at Kingsmead on Monday, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said that the next match will be a great opportunity for new players to show their talent. Bangladesh were bowled out for just 53 runs in the second innings, their second-lowest total in Test history. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 7/32 in 10 overs. Simon Harmer picked up the other three wickets as the Proteas registered a comprehensive win.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed were the only two batters who reached double digits for Bangladesh in their second innings. "We tried to play according to the merit of the ball. We wanted to play till the final session. Unfortunately, we lost three wickets last night, that was crucial. We are used to playing spin. We also know that Durban spins from the 3rd-4th day, we didn't capitalise well with the bat. We played a lot of loose shots. First innings, we did well. The bowlers bowled really well in both innings," said Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque in a post-match presentation.

"In the last couple of Test matches, our pace bowling department has been doing well ... in NZ and also in the ODI series here. We conceded 50-60 runs extra in the second innings. We have one more match, we have to come back strongly. We'll try to capitalise on our opportunities. It'll be a good opportunity for the new guys to show their talent," he added. The two teams will next clash in Port Elizebeth in the second and final Test, starting on Thursday.

Brief score: South Africa 367/10 & 204/10 (Dean Elgar 64, Ryan Rickelton 39*; Ebadot Hossain 3/40) vs Bangladesh 298/10 & 53/10 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 26, Taskin Ahmed 14; Keshav Maharaj 7/32). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022