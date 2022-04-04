Bayliss named London Spirit head coach after Warne's death

Former England coach Troy Bayliss will take charge of the London Spirit men's team in The Hundred, filling a role left absent by the death of Shane Warne. Australian Bayliss, who led England to the World Cup title in 2019, will take the coaching job on an interim basis. The role will see 59-year-old Bayliss reunite with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan. The Spirit men's team finished bottom of the standings in last year's inaugural The Hundred under Warne, who passed away in Thailand on 4th March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)