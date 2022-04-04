Left Menu

Bayliss named London Spirit head coach after Warne's death

Former England coach Troy Bayliss will take charge of the London Spirit mens team in The Hundred, filling a role left absent by the death of Shane Warne. Australian Bayliss, who led England to the World Cup title in 2019, will take the coaching job on an interim basis. The role will see 59-year-old Bayliss reunite with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan.

Updated: 04-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:40 IST
Bayliss named London Spirit head coach after Warne's death
Former England coach Troy Bayliss will take charge of the London Spirit men's team in The Hundred, filling a role left absent by the death of Shane Warne. Australian Bayliss, who led England to the World Cup title in 2019, will take the coaching job on an interim basis. The role will see 59-year-old Bayliss reunite with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan. The Spirit men's team finished bottom of the standings in last year's inaugural The Hundred under Warne, who passed away in Thailand on 4th March.

