Left Menu

Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Olympic champion Ashram retires aged 22

Israel's Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Linoy Ashram has announced her retirement at the age of 22, adding that she will be taking up a coaching role. Ashram won the individual all-around gold in Tokyo last year to break a Russian stranglehold on the Olympic title that stretched back to 2000. "That my business card says Olympic champion, I know it was worth making this journey," Ashram told a news conference on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 08:27 IST
Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Olympic champion Ashram retires aged 22

Israel's Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Linoy Ashram has announced her retirement at the age of 22, adding that she will be taking up a coaching role. Ashram won the individual all-around gold in Tokyo last year to break a Russian stranglehold on the Olympic title that stretched back to 2000.

"That my business card says Olympic champion, I know it was worth making this journey," Ashram told a news conference on Monday. "An athlete needs to know when to retire. I have fulfilled my dream. I will continue but on the other side."

Ashram added that she will be joining her former coach Ayelet Sussman's team. Ashram won six silver and five bronze medals across the 2017, 2018 and 2019 world championships, and claimed two golds and a bronze at last year's World Cup. She also won all-around gold at the European Championships in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022