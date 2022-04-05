Left Menu

Soccer-Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said the Football Union of Russia (FUR) had withdrawn its appeal against soccer's world governing body FIFA as well as the Polish, Swedish and Czech Republic Football Associations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:54 IST
Soccer-Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said the Football Union of Russia (FUR) had withdrawn its appeal against soccer's world governing body FIFA as well as the Polish, Swedish and Czech Republic Football Associations. FIFA and European governing body UEFA decided together that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions until further notice after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia were set to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 but FIFA had said that Poland would be given a bye to the final of their path in the playoffs to play either Sweden or the Czech Republic. CAS said that the procedure would be terminated shortly.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has also filed appeals seeking annulment of its bans from international gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating, CAS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022