Left Menu

Soccer-Hwang signs with FC Seoul after suspending contract with Rubin Kazan

"I don't know how many games I'll get to play, but I will try to help the team win every match at home in May and June," Hwang said. FC Seoul are second from bottom of the league standings with six points after seven games.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:39 IST
Soccer-Hwang signs with FC Seoul after suspending contract with Rubin Kazan

South Korean international Hwang In-beom has signed with FC Seoul until June after suspending his contract with Russia's Rubin Kazan, the K League club said on Wednesday. FIFA opened a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, which allows them to "unilaterally suspend" their employment contracts with Football Union of Russia affiliated teams.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". FIFA added that players who opt to suspend their contracts will be considered out of contract until June 30 and can sign with other clubs without facing "consequences of any kind".

Hwang, who joined Kazan in 2020, suspended his contract with the Russian club on April 3, becoming the latest in a string of departures including Croatian pair of Silvije Begic , Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Anders Dreyer of Denmark. "I don't know how many games I'll get to play, but I will try to help the team win every match at home in May and June," Hwang said.

FC Seoul are second from bottom of the league standings with six points after seven games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022