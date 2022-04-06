IPL 2022: KKR opt to field against MI; Cummins replaces Southee, Suryakumar comes in place of Anmolpreet

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians, here at MCA stadium, Pune. Australia pacer Pat Cummins made it to the Playing XI of KKR as he replaced Tim Southee and Rasikh Salam replaced Shivam Mavi.

Meanwhile, for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Kumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh and Dewald Brevis replaced Tim David. Speaking at the toss, Shreyas Iyer said, "We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes."

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Suryakumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David." Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi. (ANI)

