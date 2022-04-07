Left Menu

Swimming-Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health

I want to train and compete well for Canada but I needed that little bit of a let up. "Your mental and physical health comes before you as an athlete." MacNeil added that she was grateful for Swimming Canada's support. The championships will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:44 IST
Swimming-Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Canada's Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil said she will only compete in relay events at June's swimming world championships in Hungary to prioritize her mental health. MacNeil won the women's 100m butterfly at the Canadian trials on Wednesday with a time of 57.13, saying after her win that she had only competed to be eligible for team events.

"I always thought I was invincible," MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, told https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/summer/aquatics/swimming/maggie-mac-neil-mental-health-world-championships-1.6411158 CBC Sports. "I was completely normal and fine in high school and most of college. But I think this year was a little more difficult for me.

"I've come across some post-Olympic struggles and it's been really challenging. I realize everyone goes through struggles and it's OK to have those struggles. It's hard to stay at the top and that pressure really got to me. I need a chill summer. "I don't want to be out of international competition. I want to train and compete well for Canada but I needed that little bit of a let-up.

"Your mental and physical health comes before you as an athlete," MacNeil added that she was grateful for Swimming Canada's support.

The championships will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022