Chikka best Indian male and Diksha top Indian woman at Asian Mixed Cup golf

PTI | Pattaya | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:12 IST
Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa, looking for his maiden success on the Asian tour, opened with a solid 3-under 69 and was the best Indian at T-21 in the inaugural Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup here on Thursday. Also shooting a 3-under 69 was compatriot Viraj Madappa, who has one Asian Tour win to his name.

The USD 750,000 tournament marks the first time the Asian Tour has staged a mixed event, as it is being jointly sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.

There are eight Indian men and two women, Diksha Dagar (70) at T-36 and Tvesa Malik at T-72.

The other men players are Aman Raj (70) in T-36, Rashid Khan, Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia, all at T-52 with cards of 71 each.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) was T-77 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was T-116.

Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat, the 15-year-old amateur, who could not practice much last week because he was busy with his studies, shot a nine-under-par 63 to take a share of the lead.

His round was matched by Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen, a member of the Ladies European Tour (LET), on the Waterside Course at Siam Country Club, while Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai and Hung Chien-yao from Chinese-Taipei carded 65s.

Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen and Meghan Maclaren from England are in fifth after firing 66s.

