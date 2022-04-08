Pant fined for DC's slow over rate against LSG
- Country:
- India
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here.
''As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh,'' the IPL said in a statement.
DC lost by six wickets to LSG here on Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.
DC posted a modest 149 for three after being sent into bat but LSG rode on Quinton de Kock's 80 off 52 balls to easily chase down the target.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Delhi Capitals
- Quinton de Kock's
- Lucknow Super Giants
- Indian
ALSO READ
Ponting is big factor why people want to work at Delhi Capitals: Agarkar, Watson lauds former Aussie skipper
Can Liverpool become the first team in the Premier League era to win the quadruple?
IPL 2022: We showed fighting courage: Delhi Capitals batter Tim Seifert
IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav got a sense of security at Delhi Capitals, says Axar Patel
IPL 2022: Bodycare Creations to Be Official Sponsor of Punjab Kings for the 2022 Edition of Indian Premier League