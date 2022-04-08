Left Menu

South Africa 107-1 against Bangladesh, Elgar leads way again

South Africa leads the two-test series 1-0 after a 220-run win in Durban. Bangladesh had looked competitive at times in that first test but collapsed to 53 all out on the final day to hand South Africa the series lead.Bangladesh made two changes for the second test, bringing back opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and playing left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:12 IST
South Africa 107-1 against Bangladesh, Elgar leads way again
Dean Elgar Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dean Elgar led the way for South Africa again with 59 not out to take his team to 107-1 at lunch on the first morning of the second test against Bangladesh on Friday.

The South Africa captain has now made a half century in all three of his innings this series.

Keegan Petersen was with Elgar on 24 not out.

Bangladesh's only breakthrough of the opening session came when Sarel Erwee (24) flashed an attempted drive at a wide delivery from Khaled Ahmed and edged to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

That was it for Bangladesh and South Africa scored runs at a good rate at St. George's Park in Gqeberha, the city formerly named Port Elizabeth. South Africa leads the two-test series 1-0 after a 220-run win in Durban. Bangladesh had looked competitive at times in that first test but collapsed to 53 all out on the final day to hand South Africa the series lead.

Bangladesh made two changes for the second test, bringing back opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and playing left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. South Africa retained the same lineup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022