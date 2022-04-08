South Africa 199-3 vs. Bangladesh after Elgar, Petersen 50s

Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen both made half-centuries to push South Africa to 199-3 against Bangladesh in the second Test on Friday.

Elgar, the South Africa captain, went for 70 and Petersen scored 64 to help the Proteas to a strong position at tea on the first day at St. George's Park in Gqeberha, the city formerly called Port Elizabeth.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who was brought into the Bangladesh team for the second test, claimed both their wickets for the most important strikes.

Elgar edged behind to wicketkeeper Litton Das and Petersen was eventually given out lbw after Bangladesh called for a review. Petersen greeted the decision with disbelief but had to go.

South Africa still started the test with three half-century partnerships after opting to bat first. Openers Elgar and Sarel Erwee (24) put on 52 runs, Elgar and Petersen 81 and Petersen and Temba Bavuma 51. Bavuma was 33 not out at tea and Ryan Rickelton with him on 7 not out.

South Africa leads the two-test series 1-0 after a 220-run win in Durban. Bangladesh had looked competitive at times in that first test but collapsed to 53 all out on the final day to hand South Africa the series lead.

Bangladesh made two changes for the second Test, bringing back opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and giving Taijul his chance. South Africa retained the same lineup.

