Left Menu

South Africa 453 all out vs. Bangladesh after Maharaj's 84

His 84 came off just 95 balls.Maharajs batting in Gqeberha followed up his figures of 7-32 in the first test in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win by 220 runs.

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:42 IST
South Africa 453 all out vs. Bangladesh after Maharaj's 84

Tailender Keshav Maharaj hit 84 to help South Africa to 453 all out in its first innings on the second day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Maharaj played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278-5 overnight. He hit nine fours and three sixes in his fourth test half-century, pushing South Africa to a strong total at St. George's Park.

Spinner Taijul Islam collected 6-135 for Bangladesh and seamer Khaled Ahmed picked up 3-100, but the tourists are behind in their quest to level the series.

Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder (33) added 81 for the seventh wicket and Maharaj's spin-bowling partner Simon Harmer made 29 to contribute more runs from the South African tail.

Maharaj eventually fell for his highest test score when he was bowled by Taijul. His 84 came off just 95 balls.

Maharaj's batting in Gqeberha followed up his figures of 7-32 in the first test in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win by 220 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022