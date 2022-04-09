Left Menu

Motor racing-Evans goes from ninth to first in Rome Formula E race

The New Zealander's victory was his team's first podium finish of the season, and his second career win in Rome's EUR district. Evans had scored only one point from the three previous races this campaign and his last win was in Mexico in February 2020.

Motor racing-Evans goes from ninth to first in Rome Formula E race
Jaguar driver Mitch Evans won the first of two Formula E races on the streets of Rome from ninth position on the starting grid on Saturday. The New Zealander's victory was his team's first podium finish of the season, and his second career win in Rome's EUR district.

Evans had scored only one point from the three previous races this campaign and his last win was in Mexico in February 2020. Envision Racing's Robin Frijns and Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne, on pole position, finished second and third respectively.

Venturi's Edoardo Mortara retained the lead of the all-electric championship, three points ahead of Vandoorne, with Mercedes top of the teams' standings and 10 points clear of Venturi. "We've had a tough start to the season to be honest, there has been a lot of work gone in behind the scenes, and the car was absolutely perfect," said Evans.

"Hopefully, this sets the scene for the rest of the Championship." A second race in Rome, round five of the season, is scheduled for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

