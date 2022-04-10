Left Menu

Tennis-Retired Barty to start new chapter with series of children's books

The Australian, who decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 last month, told NewsCorp that she will release a six-book 'Little Ash' series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family. The book will be published by HarperCollins and begin to hit shelves in July.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:00 IST
Tennis-Retired Barty to start new chapter with series of children's books
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: ANI

After retiring from professional tennis, former world number one Ash Barty is set to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children's books later this year. The Australian, who decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 last month, told NewsCorp that she will release a six-book 'Little Ash' series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family.

The book will be published by HarperCollins and begin to hit shelves in July. "This project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do," Barty said on Sunday.

"Lucy was my North Star," Barty said, referring to her five-year-old niece. "She is the perfect age to understand stories and storylines and read chapter books. "I just love the fact she tells me what she thinks and what she feels and how she feels when she is reading a book.

"Being able to read it to her will be great and to go up to readings to kids in rural areas is something I want to be really hands-on with." A second book project, a memoir of Barty's life and sporting journey, will be released by the same publisher in November.

"At 25 it's not super-regular that something like this happens but it is a very exciting project," Barty said. "Looking back and talking about it has brought me so much joy and heartache and pain but I think it will be a very good read."

The three-time Grand Slam champion said she had no regrets about her decision to retire. "I am just so happy – I didn't need any reassurance but I have still felt that reassurance that I made the right decision," she said.

"I have spent so much time with my beautiful family and my nieces and nephew and you could not wipe the smile off my face the last few weeks. It's been awesome."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022