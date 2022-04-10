Korea Open: An Seyoung claims women's singles title after defeating Pornpawee Chochuwong in final

South Korea's An Seyoung defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the final to claim the women's singles title of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Sunday. The 20-year-old An Seyoung defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games by 21-17, 21-18 in 52 minutes of the Super 500 event at the Palma Stadium.

An Seyoung took the lead for the first time in the match with a well-placed shot on Chochuwong's right to make the score 9-8. She then picked up two more to lead 11-8 at the break. Chochuwong started strongly post the interval as she levelled the score at 12-12. With the game still at a knife-edge at 16-16, Korean upped the ante and pocketed the next five points out of six.

An Seyoung again made fewer mistakes in the second game to go up 11-9 at the interval. The young Korean then started to pull away after the break and took a 15-12 lead. Chochuwong then put up a brilliant fight to level the scores again at 16-16. But the Korean held her nerves better as Chochuwong hit the final shot long to the left to give An Seyoung the championship. (ANI)

