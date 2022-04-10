Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Australian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, round three of the Formula One season (listed in championship order): FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 1, Carlos Sainz retired)

Leclerc led every lap, through two safety car periods, after starting on pole. He won by 20.5 seconds with a bonus point for fastest lap in his first F1 Grand Slam. The Monegasque has a 34- point lead after his second win in three races. Sainz started ninth on hard tyres and after his steering wheel had been swapped out at the last moment. The anti-stall clicked in and he dropped to 14th on lap one. The Spaniard beached his car in the gravel at turn 11 on lap two with his tyres still cold, bringing out the safety car. Ferrari are 39 points clear of champions Mercedes. MERCEDES (George Russell 3, Lewis Hamilton 4)

Russell took his first podium with Mercedes and first in a Formula One race with overtaking -- the second place with Williams in Belgium last year was a brief procession behind the safety car with half points awarded. The Briton moves up to second overall. Hamilton gained two places at the start to run third until Perez passed him on lap 10. He regained the place at his pitstop but was passed again and said he could not challenge for the podium due to the car overheating. RED BULL (Sergio Perez 2, Max Verstappen retired)

Verstappen started on the front row and ran in second place until his retirement, parking up on lap 39 with a smoking car that a marshal extinguished. The team said it could have been due to an external fuel leak. It was his second failure to finish in three races. Perez lined up third but dropped to fourth at the start. MCLAREN (Lando Norris 5, Daniel Ricciardo 6)

McLaren moved into the top four with their first double points haul of the season. Norris had started fourth while Ricciardo lined up seventh for his first home race since 2019. The points were the Australian's first of the season. ALPINE (Esteban Ocon 7, Fernando Alonso 17)

Alpine scored for the third race in a row. Ocon started eighth on a one-stop medium to hard strategy. Alonso opted to start on hards but the second safety car period messed with his plans. He pitted on lap 39 during a virtual safety car and again on lap 53 with the mediums degrading fast. ALFA ROMEO (Valtteri Bottas 8, Guanyu Zhou 11)

Alfa Romeo move ahead of Haas, by a point, thanks to Bottas. The team have now scored as many points in three races as in all of last season. Zhou lost some positions due to the safety car and just missed out on a point at the finish. HAAS (Mick Schumacher 13, Kevin Magnussen 14)

After two races in the points, Haas dropped back. Schumacher made up a place at the start from 15th when Sainz made a slow getaway. The German lost places by running wide. Magnussen started 16th on hard tyres and was seventh before his pitstop on lap 39 with the virtual safety car deployed. He then fought back from 17th. ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 9, Yuki Tsunoda 15)

Gasly passed two cars at the start but pitted just before the safety car was deployed and dropped back to 14th. He had a good battle with Stroll as he moved back into the points. Tsunoda struggled for pace. WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 10, Nicholas Latifi 16)

Albon scored Williams' first point of the campaign after starting 20th and making a set of hard tyres last 56 laps, until he pitted on the penultimate lap. Latifi made two stops after starting 18th and struggled with the tyres. ASTON MARTIN (Lance Stroll 12, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Vettel retired on lap 23 after hitting the barriers at the exit to turn four, a crash that brought out the safety car for the second time. Stroll, who did most of the race on the hard tyres, was handed a five-second penalty for weaving on the straight. Aston Martin are the only team yet to score.

