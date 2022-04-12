Trent Boult, Sophie Devine win ANZ T20I award, named Players of the Year

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and skipper Sophie Devine have been named New Zealand T20I Players of the Year in the men's and women's categories respectively at the 2022 ANZ awards. Boult's 13 wickets at the T20 World Cup at an average of 13.30 saw him preferred over teammates Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Ish Sodhi, who also had strong campaigns.

"T20 is a format I really enjoy, and one I'm constantly trying to adapt my game to in order to become a better bowler. It means a lot. It's something very special to win this award and I feel really grateful to receive it," said Boult as per an official release. Sophie Devine's second ANZ T20I award in two years came after she scored 118 runs in four outings at 29.50, with an overall strike rate of 113.46 and a top score of 50 against England, at Hove.

On the other hand, the Wellington pair of Amelia Kerr and Michael Bracewell have been named Super Smash Players of the Year in the women's and men's categories respectively, while Ross Taylor's match-winning wicket in his last Test in Christchurch was voted as the fan moment of the summer. "For me, the focus is on just trying to enjoy my cricket. I'd worked hard throughout that last winter so it was pleasing to go out there and perform in the season. I absolutely love playing for the Blaze, and to complete an unbeaten season was really special. I've also got to thank the people around me who have supported me this season," said Amelia Kerr.

Apart from them, Auckland left-arm spinner Fran Jonas and Otago batter Jacob Cumming were named the Young Players of the Year. (ANI)

