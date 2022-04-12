Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Phillies stun Mets with 5-run eighth; LeBron James: Lakers need 'roster that can bring more wins' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Phillies stun Mets with 5-run eighth

Didi Gregorius' RBI double capped a five-run eighth inning Monday night by the host Philadelphia Phillies, who stormed back to beat the New York Mets 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series. The Phillies had just four hits in the first seven innings before the comeback. Alec Bohm, who earlier committed three errors in the first three innings at third base, started the rally with a leadoff walk against Trevor May, who immediately left with what was later termed arm fatigue.

LeBron James: Lakers need 'roster that can bring more wins'

LeBron James anticipates changes this summer after the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the past nine seasons. James said Monday it's natural to begin the offseason thinking about what adjustments might be necessary to get the Lakers back to the NBA Finals.

Games-Australia's Victoria to spread 2026 Commonwealth Games far and wide

The Australian state of Victoria will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games across four regional hubs in a break from the traditional single-city model, the government said on Tuesday. With no other countries outside Australia making a bid, Victoria was granted an exclusive negotiating period to secure the Games in February.

The golf-Major win cements Scheffler as the world's best player

Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday to earn the coveted 'Green Jacket' and cement his status as the world's top-ranked golfer. From winning his first PGA Tour event at the Phoenix Open just two months ago to claiming his first major title at Augusta National, Schaeffer's rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Basketball-Atlanta select Howard with the first pick in the WNBA draft

Atlanta selected Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with the first pick of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Monday as the Dream look to rebuild around the versatile guard. Atlanta was a dismal 8-24 last season and acquired the top pick from the Washington Mystics last week with the goal of adding Howard.

Cubs P Keegan Thompson, manager David Ross suspended

Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting the Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen with a pitch during the eighth inning of Saturday's game at Wrigley Field. Major League Baseball also announced Monday that Cubs manager David Ross has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine due to Thompson's pitch, which cleared the benches and resulted in his ejection. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday when the Cubs play in Pittsburgh.

Motor racing-Title defense is already a big task, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen says two things need to happen for him to have a chance of successfully defending his Formula One title and Red Bull are not managing to do either at the moment. The Dutch 24-year-old gave his verdict after suffering a second retirement in three races on Sunday, with the Australian Grand Prix leaving him a massive 46 points behind Ferrari's dominant winner Charles Leclerc.

Lakers dismiss head coach Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday after three seasons. The move was expected since the Lakers' bid to reach the postseason ended last week.

Soccer-UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behavior" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side was charged, with the offenses of their fans including the throwing of objects.

NFL-Brady still has skills younger rivals lack, says Hall of Famer Smith

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith said 44-year-old Tom Brady still has tools in his arsenal that younger rivals don't, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback eyes another season after making a U-turn on his retirement plans. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced last month he was coming out of retirement just six weeks after hanging up his cleats, telling fans he realized his heart was still on the field.

