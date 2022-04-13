Monte-Carlo Masters: Sebastian Korda edges Carlos Alcaraz to enter R3, Casper Ruud downs Holger Rune

Sebastian Korda earned the biggest win of his season Wednesday at the Monte-Carlo Masters, edging Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the third round. World No. 11 Alcaraz arrived in Monte-Carlo in red-hot form, having captured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown in Miami. However, the 18-year-old, who was making his debut at the clay-court event, was unable to cope with Korda's heavy-hitting, variety and the windy conditions on Court Rainier III.

The American rallied from a break down in the third set with the wind leading to errors and few long rallies as the match went on. The World No. 42 will next face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz or Croatian Marin Cilic as he aims to reach his second quarter-final of the season, after advancing to the last eight in Delray Beach. Later, Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune by 7-6(5), 7-5 to reach the third round of the ATP 1000 tournament.

Ruud's next assignment at the Monte Carlo Country Club will be a third-round clash with World No. 29 Grigor Dimitrov, as the Norwegian seeks to back up his run to a maiden ATP Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open just under two weeks ago. (ANI)

