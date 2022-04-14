Soccer-Tottenham to play K League XI in pre-season friendly
Tottenham Hotspur will play against a K League select in a pre-season friendly in Seoul in July, the club said on Wednesday. Cho So-hyun, who captains the South Korean women's side, also plays for the London club. Spurs said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/april/club-to-face-team-k-league-in-opening-korea-tour-match the match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 13.
Spurs said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/april/club-to-face-team-k-league-in-opening-korea-tour-match the match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 13. It will be their third visit to the country. Asia and Australia were regular stops for major European clubs before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea attracting huge crowds for lucrative friendlies.
