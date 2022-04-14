Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham to play K League XI in pre-season friendly

Tottenham Hotspur will play against a K League select in a pre-season friendly in Seoul in July, the club said on Wednesday. Cho So-hyun, who captains the South Korean women's side, also plays for the London club. Spurs said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/april/club-to-face-team-k-league-in-opening-korea-tour-match the match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 13.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:56 IST
Soccer-Tottenham to play K League XI in pre-season friendly

Tottenham Hotspur will play against a K League select in a pre-season friendly in Seoul in July, the club said on Wednesday. Spurs enjoy a massive following in South Korea thanks mainly to national team captain Son Heung-min. Cho So-hyun, who captains the South Korean women's side, also plays for the London club.

Spurs said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/april/club-to-face-team-k-league-in-opening-korea-tour-match the match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 13. It will be their third visit to the country. Asia and Australia were regular stops for major European clubs before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea attracting huge crowds for lucrative friendlies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022