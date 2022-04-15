Left Menu

Hardik has kept amazing team environment, taken brave decisions as skipper: Rashid

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 11:44 IST
Hardik has kept amazing team environment, taken brave decisions as skipper: Rashid
Rashid Khan (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front with inspirational performances and is also going out of his way to create a happy team environment leading to a good start by Gujarat Titans in its maiden IPL campaign, feels Rashid Khan.

Gujarat are now on top of the table with four wins from five games and Hardik is currently second in list of run-getters and is also bowling well in every game.

''The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the team environment, inside and outside the field has been amazing so far,'' Rashid said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Rashid, the ace spinner from Afghanistan, said Hardik was someone who always takes brave decisions. ''He (Hardik) is someone who always takes that brave decision, always has confidence and he is someone who is very clear in mind on what he is going to do. ''This is an important thing as a captain when your mind is clear, and you take right decisions, the result will take (care) by itself,'' added Rashid.

Ability to take right decisions at right time makes him a good leader, feels Rashid ''You take right decisions with confidence, that is something which makes him the best and he has been delivering the best so far and leading from the front – (be it) batting, bowling and fielding,'' said Rashid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022