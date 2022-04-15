Left Menu

Goa sports minister wields badminton racquet, plays exhibition match

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Goa's sports minister Govind Gaude wielded a badminton racquet after 15 years and played an exhibition match during an event held at Sankhalim village near here.

Gaude, who was the chief guest for a badminton tournament organized by the JCI Sanquelim club, played the exhibition match against state-level shuttler Karan Dhavaskar on Thursday at the village, around 40 km away from the state capital Panaji.

"I am playing badminton after almost 15 years. I used to play professional matches during my college days," the minister said addressing a gathering.

Gaude said sports infrastructure would be created in various parts of Goa.

He appealed to youngsters to take up sports of their choice and promised all required help from the state government.

