Left Menu

SRH beat KKR by seven wickets

Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs after half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi 71 off 37 and Aiden Markram 68 not out off 36. Brief scores KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out T Natarajan 337, Umran Malik 227.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:21 IST
SRH beat KKR by seven wickets
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat. Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.

SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs after half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68 not out off 36). Brief scores: KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27). SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 71, Aiden Markram 68 not out; Andre Russell 2/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022