SRH beat KKR by seven wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat. Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.

SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs after half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68 not out off 36). Brief scores: KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27). SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 71, Aiden Markram 68 not out; Andre Russell 2/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)