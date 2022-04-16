Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man United supporters protest against club ownership before Norwich game

Thousands of Manchester United supporters staged a protest against the team's owners outside Old Trafford before their Premier League clash with Norwich City on Saturday, demanding that the Glazer family "get out of the club". Fans wielding a banner that proclaimed "we want our club back, some things are worth fighting for" marched in unison down Sir Matt Busby Way outside the stadium, before clogging up the Munich Tunnel, underneath the South Stand.

Cycling-Longo Borghini claims second edition of women's Paris-Roubaix

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini won the second edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix after a solo raid of more than 30 kilometres on Saturday. Longo Borghini attacked in a cobbled sector after catching a breakaway group of three and never looked back as her Trek Segafredo team mate and compatriot Elisa Balsamo was disqualified for taking an illegal tow from her team car while chasing back after a puncture.

Tennis-Swiatek sends Poland into BJK Cup finals, Italy and Spain advance

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek handed Romania's Andreea Prisacariu a double bagel en route to victory in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifier on Saturday, securing a 3-0 win in the tie and a spot in November's finals for the first time. Swiatek, who put her country up 2-0 on Friday's opening day by thrashing Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1 6-0 for an 18th straight win, continued to stamp her authority on the tie as the 20-year-old broke Prisacariu six times in Radom, Poland.

Soccer-Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford. With Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places with victory over bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

Athletics-Runners 'pumped' as Boston Marathon returns to April

The Boston Marathon returns to its traditional April date for the first time in three years on Monday with the fastest field in the race's history, boasting a star-studded slate of previous champions and Olympic medalists. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir leads the women's field hot off her Tokyo Olympic gold medal and New York City Marathon victory last year, while local hero Molly Seidel is looking to build off her bronze medal at that Olympics and triumph in her first Boston Marathon.

Tennis-Davidovich Fokina beats Dimitrov to reach Monte Carlo final

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first singles final on the main tour when he beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 in a see-saw clash at the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday. The world number 46 from Spain, whose best performances are two Challengers titles in 2019, won five of his six break points while Dimitrov failed to convert seven of his 10 opportunities.

Soccer-Tottenham's top-four hopes dented by home loss to Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur blew a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they suffered a last-gasp 1-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side produced a lacklustre display and looked set for a frustrating stalemate before Belgian Leandro Trossard made things even worse with a 90th-minute winner.

Tennis-Raducanu wins on Billie Jean King Cup debut to level tie for Britain

Emma Raducanu won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut to give Britain a crucial point in their qualifier against the Czech Republic with a hard-fought 7-5 7-5 win over Tereza Martincova in windy conditions in Prague on Friday. U.S. Open champion Raducanu, 19, was playing her first professional match on clay and gradually adjusted to the surface as she battled back in both sets to level the best-of-five tie after Harriet Dart lost 6-1 6-0 to Marketa Vondrousova.

Soccer-Dortmund hit Wolfsburg for six and close gap on Bayern

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland ended his Bundesliga goal drought with a double after teenager Tom Rothe opened the scoring on his league debut as they thumped VfL Wolfsburg 6-1 in a ruthless display at the Signal Iduna Park stadium on Saturday. Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji and Emre Can also scored as Marco Rose's second-placed side closed the gap on Bayern Munich before next weekend's Der Klassiker, although the leaders can restore a nine-point advantage at Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Soccer-Revived Saints deal further blow to Arsenal's top-four hopes

Southampton ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, dealing further damage to the visitors' hopes of finishing in the top four this season. Mikel Arteta's side have slipped to sixth place in the standings on 54 points, level with Manchester United and three behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand over both teams.

