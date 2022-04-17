Court stays removal of TCA secretary

A court here has stayed the removal of Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda by TCA president Manik Saha.

Chanda, a former all-rounder of the Tripura Ranji team was abruptly removed from the post of TCA secretary on charge of ''non-cooperation'' by the TCA president on March 30.

Challenging the TCA president’s decision, Chanda had filed a case with the Civil Judge of Senior Division, Agartala, Tanushree Debnath. ''The court took up the case for hearing on Monday but reserved the verdict. The court on Saturday stayed the removal order of Timir Chanda until further order'', Chanda's lawyer Sankar Lodh, said.

''After Saturday’s order passed by the court, the decision of removing the TCA secretary by its president has no legal value. It means Timir Chanda is the secretary TCA'', he said.

Chanda said: ''I have full faith in the country’s judicial system and Saturday’s order of the court has proved that the move initiated against me was illegal.'' PTI PS RG RG

