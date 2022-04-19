Olympic Gold Medalist Justin Gatlin named International Event Ambassador for World 10K Bengaluru 2022

World 10K Bengaluru on Wednesday announced Justin Gatlin - the 2004 Olympic 100M champion and four-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist - as the International Event Ambassador for the 14th edition of the race on May 15. The American sprinter had an illustrious career winning titles on the world stage across a period of 16 years from 2003 to 2019, before he officially hung up his spikes and retired on February 10 this year, his 40th birthday.

In addition to his 2004 Olympic 100m title and his world championships gold medals - which included the 100 M in 2005 and 2017, Gatlin also won the World Athletics Indoor Championships 60m in 2003 and 2021. In total, he won no less than 17 medals in the global athletics championships. "The last two years have been challenging for all of us and made me realize the importance of being together; being part of something bigger. Sport has always been a great unifier and I am extremely excited to be a part of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru. This will be my first visit to India, and I look forward immensely to the new experience and witnessing each one of us #ComeAlive in our own unique way on the streets of Bengaluru. I urge everyone to be a part of this event and find what brings you joy. See you at the start line!" Gatlin said.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, said they are delighted to have Justin Gatlin as the International Event Ambassador of the World 10K Bengaluru 2022. The USD $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)