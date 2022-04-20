United legend Gary Neville slams club after 4-0 loss against Liverpool, calls the side 'worst in 42 years'

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville slammed his side after they fell 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield, terming them as the illustrious club's 'worst side in 42 years'. Double strikes from Mohamed Salah and one goal each by Luis Diaz and Sadino Mane, helped Liverpool destroy Manchester United 4-0 on Tuesday.

"There are some decent players out on that pitch and some talent. I cannot explain how it is gone from what would be slightly promising at the end of last season finishing second - I know they lost in the Europa League final which was a bad one - to the point where we are today which is an all-time low in my 42 years of watching United. I have never seen it as bad as that," Goal.com quoted Neville as saying. Neville further added, "Manchester United were miles away from that Liverpool team in every department. On and off-pitch. It was a sobering evening. We expected it. Not one Manchester United fan came here with any hope whatsoever. That team has nothing."

The United legend praised Hannibal Mejbri for showing a fight against Liverpool and remarked that the squad is already done for the season as they are 'finished and broken'. "I erred on the unprofessional side on commentary when I said I was proud of him because he was going around trying to kick people. But he demonstrated something, he showed us something: that he did not like the idea at Anfield of Liverpool passing around him. The idea of Liverpool taking the mickey out of him and his teammates. I am not saying that it was brilliant that he was kicking Liverpool players and could have hurt them, but as a Manchester United fan, they can respond to that at least. The rest of them...there is some of them out there who are probably good lads, good professionals, got good careers, good talent, but they are broken. They are finished and they are done this season," he said.

Man United did not have the services of their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese footballer missed the game due to the sudden demise of his newborn son. Hosts Liverpool took an early lead in the fifth minute of the match when Luis Diaz scored for them. It was followed by Mohamed Salah giving his side a lead of 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Resuming the game after the half-time, the hosts completely dominated the game as Sadio Mane scored a goal in the 68th minute. It was then that Salah put the final nail in the coffin and scored his second goal of the night in the 85th-minute taking Liverpool to victory 4-0. Currently, Liverpool is at the top of the points table with a total of 76 points in 32 games, while Manchester United is at the sixth spot with 54 points. (ANI)

