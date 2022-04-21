Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo draw 0-0 at home with Palmeiras

The biggest crowd of the season so far watched Flamengo draw 0-0 with Palmeiras in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday. Almost 70,000 fans were at the Maracana stadium to watch two of the top teams in Brazil slug it out in an end-to-end encounter. Between them the two sides have won four of the last six league titles and while both created chances to win the game Flamengo will be especially disappointed at not turning their advantage into goals.

Between them the two sides have won four of the last six league titles and while both created chances to win the game Flamengo will be especially disappointed at not turning their advantage into goals. Palmeiras keeper Weverton made several good saves and was relieved to see one shot from Giorgian de Arrascaeta hit the woodwork.

The draw leaves Flamengo on five points from three games and Palmeiras on just two from the same number of matches.

