Left Menu

Rugby-Smith appointed Black Ferns director of rugby

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday former All Blacks assistant Wayne Smith has been appointed director of rugby for the national women's team in the wake of Glenn Moore's resignation as head coach. He will be assisted by Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, while former All Blacks coach Graham Henry will join the team in a support role.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 21-04-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 10:07 IST
Rugby-Smith appointed Black Ferns director of rugby
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday former All Blacks assistant Wayne Smith has been appointed director of rugby for the national women's team in the wake of Glenn Moore's resignation as head coach. Moore stepped down on Saturday, saying he did not agree with "misleading allegations" made against him by a player, which sparked a review into the team's culture.

Smith is set to lead the Black Ferns through to the Women's World Cup later this year. He will be assisted by Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, while former All Blacks coach Graham Henry will join the team in a support role. "We know (Smith) is excited to be involved in the Black Ferns and about what they can build this year," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said in a statement.

Clarke's insight and experience was "invaluable", Robinson added, while he described Hansen as a "coach with a big future". "She has impressed in her two years within the team, so this is great recognition of her ability and potential," he said.

One of the most highly regarded coaches in the game, Smith was part of the All Blacks set-up for 16 years, including their 2011 and 2015 World Cup triumphs. He was appointed technical coach of the Black Ferns earlier this month.

The Women's World Cup, which was put back by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place in New Zealand from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022