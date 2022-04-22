Left Menu

Raducanu reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Swiatek awaits

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germanys Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.It will be the 19-year-old Raducanus first match against a top 10 opponent.Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. Siegemund next plays Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

Raducanu reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Swiatek awaits
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu's first match against a top 10 opponent.

Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. She's currently ranked 12th.

Earlier, second-seeded Paula Badosa defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Jabeur defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and will face Anett Kontaveit or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fouth-seeded Maria Sakkari retired against Laura Siegemund as the German was leading 6-4, 3-1. Siegemund next plays Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

