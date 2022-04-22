Left Menu

I-League: Rajasthan United, NEROCA look to make most of Championship Stage opportunity

Winless in their last four games, Rajasthan United FC take on NEROCA FC in their opening fixture of the Championship stage of the I-League 2021-22 here at the Naihati stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:17 IST
I-League: Rajasthan United, NEROCA look to make most of Championship Stage opportunity
Team Rajasthan United FC (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Winless in their last four games, Rajasthan United FC take on NEROCA FC in their opening fixture of the Championship stage of the I-League 2021-22 here at the Naihati stadium on Saturday. Rajasthan United head coach Francesc Bonet brushed off any worries about his team's form going into this game, maintaining that they have already overachieved.

"I am not very concerned about this run of form. We have not had that much luck when it comes to goals but we are working hard. You must remember this is our first season and most of our squad has never played at this level. I think our campaign has already been a success," he said. Bonet will be without his defensive lynchpin Mauro dos Santos who is suspended after reaching the yellow card limit.

"All games at this stage will be tough. They (NEROCA) have midfielder Juan Mera back and we will miss Mauro through suspension. We have to avoid the mistakes on the ball and if we do that, I think we can win the game," he said. NEROCA FC earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC last time and head coach W. Khogen Singh is happy with how the season has gone so far.

"We had always set the target of being in the Championship stage at the beginning of the season so I am happy that we have done that. Realistically, I don't think we can win the title but we are aiming to be in the top 3," he said. Playmaker Juan Mera made his return from injury in the previous game and Khogen Singh is hoping his return can provide a boost to the team to recapture form in the early stages of the campaign.

"We are glad that Juan is back as he is an important player for us. But everyone needs to work hard and keep performing if we are to win games," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022