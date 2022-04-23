Left Menu

Wolfsburg hammers Mainz 5-0 in Bundesliga

It got just that with a 5-0 demolition of Mainz in the Bundesliga.Max Kruse had a hat trick as Wolfsburg scored all five by halftime. Kruse completed his hat trick in first half added time.

PTI | Wolfsburg | Updated: 23-04-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 09:35 IST
Wolfsburg hammers Mainz 5-0 in Bundesliga
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Wolfsburg needed a reaction from its players after losing 6-1 to Borussia Dortmund last week. It got just that with a 5-0 demolition of Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Max Kruse had a hat trick as Wolfsburg scored all five by halftime. The win hauled Wolfsburg up to 11th to make relegation almost impossible. That's a relief after a disappointing season for the team, which played Champions League soccer in the autumn after placing fourth in the last campaign.

Jonas Wind got the scoring started in the eighth minute on the rebound, and Mainz's comeback hopes were swiftly crushed when Niklas Tauer was red-carded for a hard foul in the box on Felix Nmecha, with Kruse scoring the resulting penalty.

Kruse scored again off a Ridle Baku pass and Wolfsburg went 4-0 up when Mainz defender Stefan Bell headed the ball into his own teammate, leaving Wind another easy finish. Kruse completed his hat trick in first half added time. It was a game to forget for Mainz, which stayed ninth and winless in five straight league games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022