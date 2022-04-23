Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek credits balancing act for 21st straight win

World number one Iga Swiatek said she found the right balance between taking risks and playing aggressively in her 6-4 6-4 win over Britain's Emma Raducanu in Stuttgart on Friday as the Polish star celebrated her 21st victory in a row.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 10:49 IST
Tennis-Swiatek credits balancing act for 21st straight win
Iga Swiatek Image Credit: Wikimedia

World number one Iga Swiatek said she found the right balance between taking risks and playing aggressively in her 6-4 6-4 win over Britain's Emma Raducanu in Stuttgart on Friday as the Polish star celebrated her 21st victory in a row. Swiatek reached the semi-finals of the WTA 500 claycourt tournament after overcoming a strong effort from U.S. Open champion Raducanu in the quarter-finals.

"I think (it was) just about balancing the risk I was taking with some sort of games," Swiatek after the match. "I still needed to adjust a few things and get used to the surface during the match. "I played more solid and less risky sometimes, but on the other hand, also aggressively. So, when I balanced that act, it was pretty good."

Swiatek, 20, has not dropped a set in her last 13 matches and also leads the women's tour with 28 wins this season. Asked how she has managed to achieve those feats, Swiatek said, "Honestly, just step by step. (I'm) not thinking about what's happened and what's going to happen. I'm just focusing on the next match.

"I am doing everything well to prepare and recover after each round. It's huge work, honestly, (from) me and my team. It looks like I am going with the flow but behind it, it is hard work." Swiatek, who won the French Open in 2020, will meet Liudmila Samsonova in the final four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022