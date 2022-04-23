Left Menu

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bat against KKR

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:25 IST
Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer (Photo: IPL/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. GT has made one change with Hardik Pandya coming in the place of Vijay Shankar. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR has made three changes with Tim Southee, Sam Billings, and Rinku Singh are in the Playing XI.

"We're gonna bat first. It's absolutely fine. The last game was a precautionary absence as we had a five-day break after that, so I wanted to get a week's break. Better to bat when it's hot and see how the surface is. Only one change - Vijay goes out and I come in," said Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya after winning the toss. "Definitely (would have batted first). The last game we played here, it was scorching hot fielding first and the wicket also looks a bit dry. The spirits are obviously high, we haven't played really bad games, need to keep the energy and vibe high. Just a matter of one over or something brilliant coming from all individuals. We have a few niggles, so few changes. Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku is in," said Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer after the toss.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

