Motor racing-Aston Martin and Williams interested in future Audi ties

Mercedes-powered Aston Martin and Williams expressed an interest on Saturday in joining forces with Audi should the Volkswagen Group-owned brand decide to enter Formula One from 2026.

Reuters | Imola | Updated: 23-04-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
Volkswagen said this month that it was open to entering Formula One with Porsche and Audi but did not say how it planned to do so.

Audi have been linked to McLaren while Porsche could partner Red Bull, the team of world champion Max Verstappen, while Aston Martin and Williams have also been mentioned in media speculation. "I think for any team who has not a manufacturer on his side it's super-appealing to have this possibility," Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when asked about Audi.

"We would be lying if we say we are not interested in something like that. I would be very interested to talk," he added. Williams team principal Jost Capito, a previous head of Volkswagen Motorsport, said the same would apply to his outfit if the German carmaker's board decided to take the plunge.

