Arun Lal to remain Bengal coach: Snehasish

Lal has former Bengal off-spinner Sourasish Lahiri as his deputy.The knockout leg of Ranji Trophy will resume post-IPL in June.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 18:28 IST
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is not mulling to replace its coaching staff led by former India opener Arun Lal, secretary Snehasish Ganguly said here on Sunday.

Under Lal, Bengal made the Ranji Trophy final in 2020 after a long gap of 13 years and in the ongoing season, they made it to the quarterfinals after notching highest point tally of 18 with three wins on the trot.

''I have seen in some sections of the media that CAB is in the process of appointing new coaching staff in the coming season,'' Snehasish said here.

''I would like to state categorically here that this news is baseless. These rumours are unnecessary and harmful in the middle of a season when the senior Bengal team is playing good competitive cricket.

''The team is playing well. The coaching staff is doing an excellent job. CAB is very happy with the current support system around the team and any news on the contrary is false and baseless,'' he added.

Lal has former Bengal off-spinner Sourasish Lahiri as his deputy.

The knockout leg of Ranji Trophy will resume post-IPL in June.

