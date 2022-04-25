IWL: Sethu surpass Indian Arrows to bag third consecutive win

Former Indian Women's League champions Sethu FC picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Indian Arrows at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The two sides made a promising start to the game and exchanged heavy sets of attacks. However, it was Sethu FC who found the first breakthrough in the 15th minute. Skipper Sandhiya Ranganathan made a penetrating run through the Indian Arrows defence and put the ball past the goalkeeper with ease to make it 1-0.

The AIFF's developmental side held tight thereafter and the scoreline remained unchanged till the break. Sethu FC managed to make six attempts on target in the first 45 minutes itself, but the young Indian Arrows defended well. Nevertheless, Sethu's Sandhiya Ranganathan once again displayed a touch of class with a wonderful solo goal in the 48th minute. The forward cut in from the left flank and beat the goalkeeper on the near post with a grounded finish to make it 2-0.

Immediately in the 53rd minute, Sethu put the game to bed as Karthika Angamuthu scored from the spot. The Arrows' Muskan Subba handled the ball inside the box, leading the referee to award a penalty to the winning side. With the game in their hands, Sethu FC kept on with their relentless attacks but couldn't add more to the scoresheet, thanks to the Arrows' goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel who was in fine form in the evening. Nonetheless, the Tamil Nadu-based side took home the much needed three points, thus registering a third-straight win. The win took the club to the joint-top of the table, level on points with Gokulam Kerala. (ANI)

