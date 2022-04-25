Left Menu

IWL: Sethu surpass Indian Arrows to bag third consecutive win

Former Indian Women's League champions Sethu FC picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Indian Arrows at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:44 IST
IWL: Sethu surpass Indian Arrows to bag third consecutive win
Sethu FC vs Indian Arrows (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Women's League champions Sethu FC picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Indian Arrows at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The two sides made a promising start to the game and exchanged heavy sets of attacks. However, it was Sethu FC who found the first breakthrough in the 15th minute. Skipper Sandhiya Ranganathan made a penetrating run through the Indian Arrows defence and put the ball past the goalkeeper with ease to make it 1-0.

The AIFF's developmental side held tight thereafter and the scoreline remained unchanged till the break. Sethu FC managed to make six attempts on target in the first 45 minutes itself, but the young Indian Arrows defended well. Nevertheless, Sethu's Sandhiya Ranganathan once again displayed a touch of class with a wonderful solo goal in the 48th minute. The forward cut in from the left flank and beat the goalkeeper on the near post with a grounded finish to make it 2-0.

Immediately in the 53rd minute, Sethu put the game to bed as Karthika Angamuthu scored from the spot. The Arrows' Muskan Subba handled the ball inside the box, leading the referee to award a penalty to the winning side. With the game in their hands, Sethu FC kept on with their relentless attacks but couldn't add more to the scoresheet, thanks to the Arrows' goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel who was in fine form in the evening. Nonetheless, the Tamil Nadu-based side took home the much needed three points, thus registering a third-straight win. The win took the club to the joint-top of the table, level on points with Gokulam Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022