Brazil Para-Badminton International: Sukant Kadam wins silver, Pramod Bhagat bags 2 bronze medals

World No 3 Sukant Kadam settled for silver in the SL4 category and Pramod Bhagat bagged 2 bronze medals at the recently concluded Brazil Para-Badminton International 2022.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:13 IST
Sukant Kadam. Image Credit: ANI
World No 3 Sukant Kadam settled for silver in the SL4 category and Pramod Bhagat bagged 2 bronze medals at the recently concluded Brazil Para-Badminton International 2022. In the men's semi-finals, Sukant Kadam defeated Germany's Marcel Adam in straight sets 21-19 and 21-13 and in the finals, he went down to a fellow Indian Tarun but not without giving a tough fight. The 53 minutes match was a close game and it was very difficult who will win it. The final scoreline read 21-17, 20-22, 21-18.

Commenting on the same, Sukant Kadam said, "I am disappointed by the result a little as I had given my everything in the game. I think Tarun played really well and held nerves at crucial points. Every tournament I am playing, my game is improving and I am happy with the progress." On the other hand, World No 1 Pramod Bhagat went down to Indian Kumar Nitesh in a closely fought match. The 50 minutes match was a close battle but Kumar Nitesh managed to pip the world champion and the final scoreline read 7-21, 21-19, 19-21.

In the mixed doubles, Pramod and Palak Kohli went down fighting to Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in 3 sets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

