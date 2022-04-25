I-League: Shubho Paul shines as Sudeva Delhi edge out TRAU FC

Shubho Paul netted his third goal of the season as Sudeva Delhi FC edged past a 10-man TRAU FC in the I-League on Monday to collect three valuable points, here, at the Kalyani Stadium. Sudeva Delhi completely dominated the match in terms of ball possession (57 per cent). They attempted 14 shots as compared to three by their opponents. Sudeva goal-keeper Kabir Kohli did not have to make a single save on his debut as TRAU did not have a single shot on the target.

Both Sudeva Delhi and TRAU started the game with high intensity as they looked to outsmart their opponent by creating early chances. However, the battle between the two teams soon turned ugly with both sides' players picking up one yellow card each inside 20 minutes. TRAU's first significant chance came in the 21st minute, thanks to Joseph Mayowa Olaleye. However, Joseph lost the ball to Pulkiitveer Singh Choudhary, who cleared it out of the danger zone before Joseph could take the shot. After being set up by Ngangbam Pacha Singh, Joseph had another chance to score four minutes later. His shot, though, flew wide of the goal post.

Fernando made some space for Joseph in the 26th minute but Shubho Paul's excellent defensive action prevented him from taking the shot. In the 28th minute, Sudeva FC was granted a free-kick, but R Lawmnasangzuala's high ball was easily blocked by Bishorjit Singh.

In the 34th minute, Akbar Khan attempted a spectacular long-range effort, but he was denied a goal when Bishorjit batted the ball up with his hand. Sudeva was awarded a free kick in the 39th minute, but Lawmnasangzuala was unable to find the back of the net after Bishorjit made an easy stop.

Throughout the first half, Sudeva were the superior side, which frustrated TRAU players who tried to control the game with aggression. However, it did not go well for them, as Fayazuddin was sent off for his second yellow card in the 42nd minute, leaving his team one player short as the first half came to a close. After getting handed the red card, TRAU named its first substitution in the 46th minute as Mohammed Sarif Khan replaced Ngangbam Pacha Singh on the field. TRAU started the second half on the back foot as they were one man down but despite that, they did not allow their rivals to create many chances.

Sudeva increased their forward thrust in the second half with their first big opportunity coming in the 49th minute through Shubho Paul. He ran past a couple of TRAU defenders in the middle as he attempted another shot for Sudeva Delhi but it was saved by Bishorjit. Sukhandeep Singh replaced Pulkiitveer Singh Choudhary on the field as Sudeva Delhi named their first round of substitution in the 51st minute. Seconds later, Lawmnasangzuala made another unsuccessful attempt as his shot was easily saved by the rival goalkeeper. Sudeva increased their attacking and goal attempts as the game progressed but Bishorjit stood tall to deny them the lead.

Sukhandeep looked to set his side through a high ball in the 55th minute but Bishorjit jumped early in the air to take the ball in his custody and in the process avoided any mishaps. Abhijit Sarkar had a golden chance to smash the ball in the back of the net a minute later but he fell as the ball went wide. There was another chance for Sudeva as William Pauliankhum ran on the left-hand side with the ball in the 61st minute. Pauliankhum was not able to put his side ahead though as he fell following a tackle from his opponent.

TRAU named the second round of substitutions in the 72nd minute as Laishram Milan Singh went out to make way for Nongthongbam Japes while Chongtham Kishan Singh was replaced by Salam Johnson Singh. Sudeva Delhi finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute as Shubho Paul put his side ahead by smashing the ball in the back of the net via a free-kick.

Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai came on the field in the 85th minute in place of Lalliansanga Renthlei as they looked to double their lead. Shubho Paul went out to make way for Sreyas V G in the 92nd minute as Sudeva Delhi continued to attack while looking for their second strike, which never came. But, they walked off the field delighted as Paul's goal was enough for Sudeva to collect three valuable points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)