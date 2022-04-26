Left Menu

Soccer-Barca defender Dest out with hamstring injury

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest will spend time on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in their shock 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the LaLiga club said. Barca did not put a timeline on his recovery. Dest has made 31 appearances for Barcelona this season.

"Tests carried out on the first team player Sergino Dest have confirmed that the player has injured the semitendinosus muscle in his right hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement on Monday. "The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barca are second on 63 points, 15 points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, with five matches left. They host Mallorca on Sunday.

