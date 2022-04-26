Northeast region has enormous potential in sports, BCCI will keep no stone unturned to tap best talent: Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday lauded the NCA Camp for the North East States and Plate teams and said this initiative will give young and budding talents equal opportunity to hone their skills and represent India across formats. In a tweet, he said the North East Region has enormous potential in sports and the BCCI will keep no stone unturned to tap the best talent for the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced last week that the National Cricket Academy has kickstarted its calendar with a camp for the northeastern states and plate teams in Bengaluru. "This initiative by @BCCI will give young and budding talents equal opportunity to hone their skills and represent India across formats. NE has enormous potential in sports and the board will keep no stone unturned to ensure that we are able to tap the best talent for the country," Jay Shah said.

He referred to the tweet about the camp by the BCCI in which the cricket body had said that the NCA Camp for North East States and Plate teams was in full swing and the participants were making the most of the opportunity and getting better at the finer skills of the game. The camp is taking place under the guidance of Indian batter and current NCA chief VVS Laxman and has fast bowling coach Troy Cooley of England, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and U-19 World Cup-winning coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar as batting coach.

Based on performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) till the quarter-finals, 150 cricketers (25 from each of the six zones including NE and new areas) have been selected for the training camp. The camp includes nine pacers from each of the six zones in order to increase the pool of pacers. (ANI)

