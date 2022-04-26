Left Menu

Soccer-Women's Serie A to go professional from next season

The FIGC said its federal board had approved the amendments to the association's regulations which will turn the women's top flight into a professional league. "We have brought to life and given the definitive legal base for the transfer (of women's Serie A) to professional soccer as of July 1," president Gabriele Gravina told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:51 IST
Soccer-Women's Serie A to go professional from next season

The women's Serie A will become a professional league from next season, Italy's soccer federation (FIGC) announced on Tuesday. The FIGC said its federal board had approved the amendments to the association's regulations which will turn the women's top flight into a professional league.

"We have brought to life and given the definitive legal base for the transfer (of women's Serie A) to professional soccer as of July 1," president Gabriele Gravina told reporters. "It will be the start of a new challenge which will see us involved as a system in taking advantage of all the opportunities of this epochal change," added Italian Footballers' Association president Umberto Calcagno.

Juventus are currently top of this season's competition, five points clear of AS Roma with two games remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022