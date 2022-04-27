Left Menu

Tennis-World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury

The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final. Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, was scheduled to open her campaign against a qualifier at the WTA 1000 event on clay in Madrid, the main draw of which starts on Thursday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:39 IST
Tennis-World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury
Iga Swiatek Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, organizers said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, was scheduled to open her campaign against a qualifier at the WTA 1000 event on clay in Madrid, the main draw of which starts on Thursday. Before Stuttgart, Swiatek picked up WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami while also leading Poland to November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two singles wins in the qualifying tie against Romania this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022