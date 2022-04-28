Cricket-England appoint Stokes as test captain to succeed Root

England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their test captain to succeed Joe Root, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

"I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity," managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key said in a statement.

