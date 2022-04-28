'Actor banne me bahut scope hai': Virat Kohli trolled by fans after viral video shows him grooving to 'Oo Antava'

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli was trolled on social media over his sassy moves to the song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa as neitizens suggested him of having a good scope of Kohli becoming an actor. One of the Twitter users even commented that he has better dancing skills than the skills required on the field.

The viral video showed Virat grooving on the song at the after-party of the wedding of his teammate, Glenn Maxwell. Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell married his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman, and it was only at the after-party of this wedding that everyone could watch former RCB captain Virat spinning to the song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise', leaving all his fans overjoyed with his dance moves.

Dressed in a black kurta, Virat can be seen grooving to the song with all of his teammates, leaving the comment area flooded with heart and laughter emojis, giving the song a fresh perspective. However, it also included a fan who trolled the star batter by commenting, "Actor banne me bahut scope hai bhai ke" (you will have a lot of scope as an actor)

"Of course he is happy. If you give me 16 crores for simply wasting oxygen around the ground, I'll be dancing better than MJ," wrote another fan, while someone wrote, "Itna naach rha hai, pakka last match mai century mara hoga." "His dancing skills are better than his batting skills - should focus on his strengths," commented another fan.

This comes when Kohli is not having a great IPL 2022. In his nine innings, he has managed only 128 runs at an average of 16.00, with a best individual score of 48. No centuries or half centuries have come out of the willow of the batting star this season, with bowlers often getting the best of him early in his innings. This also includes 2 consecutive golden ducks. Kohli's team will face Gujarat Titans on April 30. They are currently at fifth position in points tally with 10 points. (ANI)

