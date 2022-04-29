Left Menu

NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi for 'spiritual journey', praises PM Modi for reforming the holy city

NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a 'spiritual journey' that 'rejuvenated his soul'.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 14:53 IST
NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi for 'spiritual journey', praises PM Modi for reforming the holy city
NBA star Dwight Howard in Varanasi. (Photo - Dwight Howard Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
"At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp," posted Howard on Instagram.

Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

