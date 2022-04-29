NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi for 'spiritual journey', hails PM Modi for reforming the holy city
NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a 'spiritual journey' that 'rejuvenated his soul'. "At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp," posted Howard on Instagram.
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department also acknowledged the visit of the basketball player. "World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHowardtraveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha," tweeted UP Tourism.
Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league. (ANI)
