Badminton Asia C'ships: PV Sindhu beats He Bing Jiao, reaches Asian Championships semifinal

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:36 IST
PV Sindhu (Photo: BAI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday. Fourth seed Sindhu, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asia Championships in Gimcheon defeated third seed He Bing Jiao 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 and secures a bronze medal in a one-hour 16 minutes thriller.

Earlier, PV Sindhu defeated Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi in straight games to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships on last Thursday where she beatJaslyn Hooi 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes. Later in the day, the World No. 7 pair and the third-seeded duo of Satwik-Chirag will take on the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the fifth seeds for a place in the semi-finals.

While Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China's Weng Hong Yang in the men's singles game today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

