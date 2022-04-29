Left Menu

SAI-Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to meet in final of Sub Junior Women National C'ship

SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will face each other in the final of the Second Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 after the two teams registered comprehensive wins over their respective rivals in the semi-finals here on Thursday.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2022
SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will meet in championship finals.
SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will face each other in the final of the Second Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 after the two teams registered comprehensive wins over their respective rivals in the semi-finals here on Thursday. In the first Semi-Final, SAI-Academy beat Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 10-0. Jyoti Xaxa (9', 11', 14', 16') fired four goals, Binati Minz (21', 38') and Anjana Xaxa (27', 41') struck a brace each while Sanju Shahi (7') and Himanshi (58') contributed a goal each for for SAI-Academy.

In the second semifinal, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy got the better of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 3-0. Sneha Patel (15', 30') struck a brace for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while the other goal was scored by Palak Gupta in the 36th minute. The third and fourth place match between Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and the final between SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy is also scheduled for Friday. (ANI).

